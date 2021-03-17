Nathan Medley will be back on the state swimming stage beginning Friday as he competes in six events at the Senior State Championship Prelims/Finals Meet at Georgia Tech’s McAuley Aquatic Center March 19th-21st.
Medley, a member of Three Rivers Swim Club, has been swimming with TRSC since 2015 and will be competing in his eighth USA Swimming State Championship meet. Medley is also a member of the Rome High School swim team where he just finished a record-breaking where he broke two Rome swim records in the 100 butterfly and 200 Freestyle events. He also recently placed fifth in the 100 Butterfly and sixth in the 200 Freestyle at the 2021 GHSA AAAAAA State Swimming and Diving Meet.
Medley, 16, earned qualifying times in eight individual events in this upcoming meet, including the 50, 100, and 200 freestyle, the 50, 100, 200 butterfly, and the 100 and 200 individual medley.