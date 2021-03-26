Three Rivers Swim Club member Nathan Medley achieved the highest time standard in USA Swimming of AAAA times in two events and placed top 15 in two events last weekend at the 2021 Senior Short Course State Championship meet.
Medley, 16, placed ninth in the 15-and-over boys 100 individual medley for his best finish of the meet with a personal best time of 53.40 seconds. He placed 15th overall in the 100 freestyle with a AAAA time of 46.62 seconds, a 2.17 second drop from his seed time.
Medley finished 22nd in the 200 freestyle with a AAAA time of 141.89 seconds. He also placed 22nd in the 100 butterfly with a AAA time of 51.32 seconds and 36th in the 50 freestyle with a AAA time of 21.91 seconds. His AAA times in these events earned him Georgia Swimming All-Star honors.