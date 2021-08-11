Rome Lady Wolves Basketball has found its next head coach.
Thomas McAboy, with close to 20 years of teaching and coaching experience under his belt, had his hire approved Tuesday during a Rome City Schools Board of Education meeting.
McAboy has served as a varsity girls basketball head coach for 11 years. During his tenure as a head coach, McAboy has developed a reputation as one of the hardest working coaches, not only in South Georgia, but throughout the state.
McAboy has worked within the school districts of Thomasville City, Coffee County, and Thomas County. Serving as head coach at Thomasville, from 2009-2013, McAboy went 94-22 in four seasons. In four years, his team accomplishments included reaching the GHSA final four in 2013, two elite eight appearances, and three region championships.
Under his guidance, his teams played in all four region championship games and advanced to the second round of state each year.
During his four years at Coffee County, McAboy's teams twice qualified for the GHSA state playoffs.
He also served as the personal fitness and girls weightlifting teacher.
Born and raised in Cuba, Alabama, McAboy attended Sumter County High School, where he played basketball and his team won the Alabama class 4A state championship his senior year. He graduated in 1994.
McAboy holds a bachelors from University of West Alabama in Health and Physical Education and a master’s degree from Valdosta State in Health and Physical Education.