The Rome Braves' 2021 home opener is quickly approaching, as State Mutual Stadium prepares to welcome fans back to the ballpark as the Braves face the Bowling Green Hot Rods next Tuesday, May 18, at 7 p.m.
Prior to opening up the home schedule, the Rome Braves organization released a statement highlighting some changes at the ballpark in 2021.
"The Braves are committed to practicing the best and safest efforts to keep the community safe when attending games and other events at State Mutual Stadium," the statement read. "The steps outlined below are intended to protect the health and safety of our guests, employees, players, coaches, and training staff."
Masks – Per Major League Baseball’s policy, all guests and staff are required to wear face masks at all times unless eating or drinking. Masks must be worn over the nose and mouth, and guests must wait until they are in their seat to remove masks for eating or drinking. Temporary masks will be provided to all guests who do not have a mask upon arrival to the ballpark, or Braves-branded masks can be purchased at the Tradin’ Post Team Store. Refusal to wear a mask in accordance with this policy will result in being denied entry to or removal from State Mutual Stadium, and tickets will not be refunded. Children age 2 and under will not be required to wear masks.
Mobile Ticketing – All tickets will be accessed and managed on mobile devices only. This will be done through the Rome Braves Account Manager or the Ticketmaster App. For questions or concerns, please contact the Rome Braves Ticket Office by phone at (706) 277-0340 or by email at RomeTickets@Braves.com.
Gate Entry – All fans will be allowed into the stadium one hour prior to first pitch. Entry queues will be clearly marked for appropriate social distancing. Ticket takers will remain socially distanced apart to maintain proper social distancing from guests. Guests must present their ticket to be scanned to enter State Mutual Stadium. Tickets and personal items are to be held by guests only and staff will scan or view without contact.
Clear Bag Policy – Going along with the previous point, guests will be permitted to bring one clear bag to State Mutual Stadium. This is to allow for contactless inspection by our security team. The bag is to be no larger than a reusable grocery bag.
No Outside Food or Drink – With the exception of one sealed water bottle per ticketed fan, no outside food or drink will be allowed in State Mutual Stadium. All concession locations will feature streamlined menu options in order to speed up service and minimize lines. Single-use plastic straws and lids for drinks will not be provided unless requested.
Three Rivers Club – To ensure proper social distancing, State Mutual Stadium’s signature restaurant will only be open to Club and Suite Ticket Holders prior to first pitch. Following first pitch, Season Ticket Holders will be allowed into the Three Rivers Club. All fans will be required to wear a mask inside the restaurant except while eating and drinking.
Player Autographs – Going along with the Atlanta Braves and Major League Baseball’s current policy, autographs are indefinitely suspended to limit contact between guests and players, coaches, and/or training staff.