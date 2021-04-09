Before you know it, it will be that time of year again. The Friday-night lights come on, the players suit up and the 2021 Georgia High School Association (GHSA) football season kicks off.
Team schedules have been established and the gridirons await, but before August arrives, there's the matter of spring football, camps and summer practice.
According to GHSA rules, teams will be allowed either one spring scrimmage and one fall scrimmage or two fall scrimmages.
Teams are limited to no more than two team contact summer camps. One camp must be in June and one in July. The camps must occur over the course of two days within three consecutive day time frame. No more than four camps days will be permitted. The final day for a summer camp is July 23.
The acclimation period will begin on July 26 and the first day of practice in pads is Aug. 2, pending five acclimation days have been completed.
As standard, teams will play 10 games over the course of 12 weeks, with two off weeks.
Friday, Aug. 20, will mark the first week of the varsity football season. The regular season will conclude on Friday, Nov. 5, and the state playoffs will begin the following week, with a slightly different format for the first round.
For the opening round of the 2021 football playoffs, Class AA-AAAAA and Class AAAAAAA will suit up on Friday, Nov. 12.
Class A-Public, Class A-Private and Class AAAAAA will play on Saturday, Nov. 13.
Per the above guidelines, for teams within Floyd County that qualify for the 2021 playoffs, Coosa, Model and Pepperell would suit up on Nov. 12, while Armuchee, Darlington and Rome would compete on Nov. 13.