A quick turnaround has given way to the GHSA state basketball tournament's Sweet 16 round as five local teams continue the grind toward ultimate glory.
But formidable foes stand in their way. Who's on the road and who's welcoming a visitor to hostile confines? Here are the five matchups on Friday and Saturday, in chronological order.
Galloway at Darlington Lady Tigers, Friday, 6 p.m.
The Darlington Lady Tigers will host their Sweet 16 matchup after the Galloway Lady Scots (17-6), Region 5's No. 4 seed, defeated Athens Academy 45-24 in its opening-round contest Wednesday.
Darlington (8-7) advanced to the Sweet 16 by defeating Fellowship Christian 40-37 Tuesday in Roswell. JyJy Johnson and Emmaline Ratledge combined for 27 points.
The Lady Tigers and Lady Scots will meet at Van Es Arena Friday at 6 p.m.
Rome Lady Wolves at River Ridge - Friday, 6 p.m.
The Rome Lady Wolves leave friendly confines behind as they journey to Woodstock to battle the River Ridge Lady Knights in the Sweet 16.
River Ridge (25-3), Region 7-AAAAAA's No. 1 seed, remains at home after eliminating Kennesaw Mountain 72-39 Tuesday. Rome (22-7) reached the second round after taking down Dacula 68-42 Wednesday.
The Lady Wolves are seeking their first trip to the Elite 8 since 2012, back when Rome was in Class AAAA.
Commerce at Armuchee Lady Indians - Friday, 7 p.m.
The Armuchee Lady Indians got their state playoff run off to a tremendous start, cruising to a 22-point win over ACE Charter Tuesday at Armuchee High School.
Armuchee (18-6) now prepares to welcome the Commerce Lady Tigers (17-10) to Floyd County. Commerce esclipsed Taylor County 48-46 on Tuesday.
Armuchee is playing in the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2017.
Darlington Tigers at Holy Innocents - Saturday, 2 p.m.
The Darlington Tigers (15-8) got their playoff journey off to a roaring start with a 55-47 victory over King's Ridge at Van Es Arena Tuesday. Now, they take their talents to the state capital when they meet Region 5's No. 1 seed Holy Innocents Golden Bears.
The Golden Bears (13-3) remain in their home gymnasium after eliminating Athens Christian 63-45 Wednesday. The Golden Bears are led by senior Garrison Powell, who averaged 19.6 points per game during the regular season and two games of Holy Innocents' region tournament.
The Tigers are appearing are back in the Sweet 16 for the first time in three years.
Rabun County at Model Blue Devils - Saturday, 6 p.m.
The Model Blue Devils (22-5) stay put in Shannon after edging out KIPP Atlanta 45-40 on Wednesday, advancing to the Sweet 16 for the second consecutive year.
They now turn their attention to the Rabun County Wildcats, Region 8-AA's No. 3 seed.
Rabun County (8-20) defeated Heard County 70-50 on the road Wednesday. The Wildcats dominated the fourth quarter, outscoring the host Braves 27-8.