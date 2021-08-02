Molly Heath, Nathan Medley, and Abram Williams, three swimmers from the Three Rivers Swim Club, faced off with some of the fastest swimmers in the state in the 2021 15-and-Over Georgia Long Course Senior State Championships that took place at the University of Georgia's Gabrielsen Natatorium from July 23-25.
Heath, 18, had a strong showing at her first state championship meet when she swam her personal best time of 33.14 to place 42nd overall in the women’s 50 meter backstroke preliminaries.
Williams, 15, also competed at his first state meet where he placed 74th overall in the men’s 50 backstroke with a time of 31.52 seconds during preliminaries.
Nathan Medley, 16, achieved the highest time standard in USA swimming of AAAA times in three events. He made a Speedo Winter Junior Nationals time cut in the 200 freestyle when he dropped 5.67 seconds from his seed time and placed ninth overall with a personal best AAAA time of 1.55.55. Medley also made two Winter Junior Nationals bonus cuts when he placed 19th in the 100 butterfly with a personal best AAAA time of 57.72 and 15th in the 100 freestyle with a personal best AAAA time of 53.31.
Medley also placed 10th in the 200 butterfly with a personal best AAA time of 2.11.39, 15th in the 50 butterfly with a time of 26.58, 22nd in the 200 individual medley with a personal best AAA time of 2.17.03, and 34th in the 50 freestyle with a personal best AAA time of 25.06. Medley’s AAA times earned him Georgia Swimming All-Star honors.