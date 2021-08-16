Three Rome swimmers recently faced off against some of the top competition in their age groups at Georgia Tech’s McAuley Aquatic Center. Westlynn Epps, Luke Gulledge, and Jake Medley represented Three Rivers Swim Club at the 14 and Under Long-Course Age Group State Championships.
Luke Gulledge, 14, competed in the 13-14 year-old division and placed 18th overall in the 100 breaststroke with a personal best A time of 1:16.26 which was a 2.97 second time drop from his seed time.
Jake Medley, 12, competed in nine events in the 11-12 year-old division and placed in the top ten in all nine events, swimming personal best times in each event. Medley landed second in the 100 butterfly with a time of 1:05.80 which is a USA Swimming AAAA-level time and ranks him 34th nationally in the organization's national rankings for his age division. He placed third in the 50 backstroke with AAA time of 33.17, fourth in the 50 butterfly with a AAA time of 30.64, fifth in the 100 backstroke with an A time of 1:13.23, seventh in the 50 freestyle with a AAA time of 28.91, eighth in the 100 breaststroke with an A time of 1:25.33, eighth in the 100 freestyle with an A time of 1.04.33, and ninth in the 200 freestyle with an A time of 2:19.82. Medley's AAA times in the 50 butterfly, 50 freestyle, and 50 backstroke earn him Georgia All-Star Swimming honors.
Westlynn Epps, 13, competed in the girls’ 13-14 Junior Olympic, or “JO” event that took place during the state championship meet. She took fifth in the 100 backstroke with a personal best A time of 1:15.21 and eighth in the 100 freestyle with an AA time of 1:05.94.
Mateo Quintero,12, qualified for the state meet in the 100 breaststroke, and Kadey Clonts, 13, qualified for the “JO” meet in the 50 freestyle. Both were unable to compete due to a scheduling conflict.