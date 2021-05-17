The 2021 GHSA Track and Field season has come to a close, as many Floyd County-based student athletes competed in their respective disciplines last week in three locations across Georgia.
The following is how each school’s athletes placed in their respective state finals.
Armuchee
For the Lady Indians individually, Shelby Green won a state championship in the Class A-Public in the 1600 Meter Run finals, claimed first overall with a time of 5:32.88. Fellow teammate Marissa Kimple was right on Green’s heels with a time of 5:33.25 as the Armuchee girls took the top two spots in the event.
Green also took third in the 800 Meter Run with a time of 2:33.48.
Jamison Powell claimed 14th in the Girls Shot Put finals.
As a team, the Lady Indians earned a state championship in the 4x800 Meter Relay finals with a time of 11:10.25, nearly 28 seconds faster than state runner-up Gordon Lee.
For the Indians individually, Darrell Trejo claimed a third-place finish in the 800 Meter Run, crossing the finish line at 2:05.12. Matthew Campbell earned eighth place in the 3200 Meter Run 11:09.45.
Darren Simonds claimed fifth in the Class A-Public Boys Discuss finals and Grant Taylor took home 12th place in the Shot Put finals.
Team-wise, the boys claimed fifth overall in the 4x800 Meter Relay with a time of 9:01.53.
Coosa
For the Lady Eagles individually, Sophia Cook claimed ninth overall in the Class AA 1600 Meter Run finals, completing the course at 5:36.15. She also brought home a seventh-place finish in the 3200 Meter Run finals with a time of 12:18.24.
Addison Blake took fifth overall in the Pole Vault finals.
For the Eagles individually, Brayden Hamilton took home state runner up in the Class AA Boys 400 Meter Dash finals with a time of 50.40 seconds.
Aaron Davis had a 13th-place finish in the Triple Jump finals.
As a team, the Eagles placed 12th in the 4x800 Meter Relay finals.
Darlington
For the Lady Tigers individually, Emmaline Ratledge took third overall in the 100 Meter Hurdle finals with a time of 16.01 seconds.
Aspen Blankenship snagged 12th overall in the Girls Triple Jump finals, Zoe Rahn earned seventh in the Pole Vault finals and Trinity Zeigler claimed 13th in the Discus finals.
For the Tigers individually, Jackson Floyd secured sixth place overall in the Class A-Private 110 Meter Hurdle finals with a time of 16.47 seconds. Spencer Rushing earned eighth in the same event at 17.32.
Connor Ellison snagged 14th in the Triple Jump finals and Link Lignell 10th in the Pole Vault finals.
Davis Watson finished in fifth place in the Discus Throw finals and Joey Knight at 14th overall in the same event.
Watson also earned third place in the Shot Put finals.
As a team, the Tigers brought home 14th in the 4x800 Meter Relay finals with a time of 9:02.47.
Model
For the Lady Devils, Ellie Getchell brought back a state runner-up finish in the Class AA Pole Vault finals. Jessie Schroeder earned ninth overall in the 3200 Meter Run finals with a time of 12:40.37.
For the Model boys individually, Simon Schabort secured a state championship victory in the 1600 Meter Run with a time of 4:19.05. He also secured state runner up in the 800 Meter Run finals, clocking in at 1:59.01.
Troy Arnold placed eighth in the Class AA 100 Meter Dash finals with a time of 11.28. Arnold also place seventh in the 200 Meter Dash finals.
Luke Holtzendorf snagged sixth overall in the 200 Meter Dash finals.
Daniel Jolly had a 13th-place finish in the High Jump finals, Richmond Sims claimed 12th place in the Long Jump finals and Daniel Schabort earned state runner up in the Class AA Pole Vault finals.
Michael Swiger secured third place in the Discus finals and fifth overall in the Shot Put finals. Fellow teammate Kaeden Freeman finished fourth in Shot Put.
As a team, the Blue Devils claimed 13th overall in the 4x800 Meter Relay finals with a time of 9:08.88.
Pepperell
For the Lady Dragons, the 4x100 Meter Relay team earned eighth place with a time of 51.31 seconds.
Pepperell High School’s state championship performance was perhaps highlighted by Cade Maynor’s state championship in Class AA Boys Wheelchair Shot Put finals. Maynor had a put of 20-00 to claim the state title.
For the rest of the Dragons individually, Kaleb Buck earned 12th overall in the High Jump finals and Preston Goggans snagged 16th in the Shot Put finals.
Rome
Individually for the Lady Wolves, Jah’Lia Evans secured state runner up in the Girls Triple Jump finals and brought home fourth place in the 100 Meter Hurdles with a time of 14.79 seconds.
Lucia Loarca earned a sixth-place finish in the 1600 Meter Run with a time of 5:14.81 and a seventh-place finish in the 800 Meter Run, clocking in at 2:23.77.
In team events, the Lady Wolves claimed eighth in 4x100 Meter Relay with a time of 49.06 seconds.
For the Wolves, Cameron Alamia placed eighth in the 200 Meter Dash finals with a time of 22.39 seconds.
Patrick Motes took state runner up in the 3200 Meter Run with a time of 9:20.63, 0.55 seconds behind Dacula’s Ben Butcher. Motes also claimed ninth place in the 1600 Meter Run finals, crossing the finish line at 4:21.94.
Jay Wise secured 10th place in the Triple Jump finals and Connor Johnson took home fourth overall in the Pole Vault finals.