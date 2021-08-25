The Coosa Lady Eagles earned their season victory in Region 7-AA, defeating the Pepperell Lady Dragons 1-0 on Tuesday at Coosa High School.
Coosa pitcher Abby Jacobs dazzled on the mound, throwing a complete game conceding just two hits while striking out six batters.
The Eagles scored their lone run in the bottom of the first inning when Emma Payne singled home Jacobs from second base.
Coosa improves to 6-1 overall. The Lady Eagles return to the diamond when they travel to Model (0-2) on Thursday for a 5 p.m. first pitch.
Meanwhile, the Lady Dragons (4-2) have a 7-AA showdown against the undefeated Chattooga Lady Indians (7-0) on Thursday in Lindale. First pitch is on deck for 5 p.m.
The Lady Indians have yet to play a region contest, but senior pitcher Clara Wyatt is coming off a perfect game, recording 20 strikeouts on 21 batters faced in an 8-0 victory over Darlington on Monday.
Elsewhere around varsity softball in Floyd County, the Rome Lady Wolves (2-2) battle Paulding County in a Region 5-AAAAAA contest Thursday at Rome High School, with first pitch set for 5:30 p.m.
The Darlington Lady Tigers (0-3) face off against Mount Vernon (5-1) on Thursday at Darlington School. First pitch is slated for 5 p.m.