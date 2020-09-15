Several local pickleball players took home honors this past weekend while competing in the Georgia Recreation and Park Association State Pickleball Tournament in Spalding County.
Mark Price led the way, winning the 4.0 men’s singles state title for the second year in a row.
Two husband-wife combinations finished on the podium in mixed doubles as Jaleel Riaz and his wife Angelyn won the silver medal in the 4.0 mixed doubles division. Steve and Jamie Bennett finished on top of the podium, winning the gold in 3.0 mixed doubles.
The husbands from those pairs then teamed with new partners in regular doubles to grab podium finishes as well.
Jaleel Riaz teamed with Mark Dodd to win gold in 4.0 doubles. Steve Bennett paired with Eddie Stokes to finish first in 3.0 doubles.