Georgia High School Football Daily (GHSF) has published its 2020 All-State Team. GHSF created one team per classification and local athletes featured on the teams.
Each classification featured a team along with honorable mentions.
In Class AAAAAA, Rome senior Bryant Wilkinson was an honorable mention on the defensive line.
In Class AA, the Pepperell Dragons had two players feature in honorable mentions: sophomore running back DJ Rogers and senior offensive lineman Dawson Duncan.
Two Darlington Tigers were selected for the GHSF Daily Class A-Private All-State team.
Senior offensive lineman Davis Watson and senior linebacker Harrison Allen (Allen also played at running back) appeared on the offensive and defensive squads, respectively. Both seniors have announced their intention of continuing their academic and football careers at Cornell University.