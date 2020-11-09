Last weekend, Carrollton High School hosted the 2020 GHSA Cross Country State Championships. Over the course of two days, the top girls and boys teams of Class A-AAAAAAA ran 5K races to determine individual and team champions.
The following are the results of Coosa, Darlington, Model and Pepperell's athletes. They are listed below by name, time and overall placement in 5K race.
Class A-Private
The Darlington girls team placed 28th of 30 teams while the boys finished ninth of 30 teams.
Darlington girls:
Kate Scott - 22:33.47, 35
Abigail Baggett - 25:49.57, 132
Shakeria Anderson - 27:30.10, 170
Chinelo Okafor - 27:42.23, 178
Maria Peloggia Pinto - 27:48.18 - 179
Nadirah Atolagbe - 32:59.31, 201
Darlington boys:
Ryan Glass - 18:31.56, 36
Grant Cross - 18:31.96, 37
Anthony Natarella - 19:13.32, 69
David Edwards - 19:20.94, 72
Tommy Cowan - 19:32.45, 83
Eli Baldwin - 20:07.70, 102
Aiden Parsa - 20:07.94, 103
Class AA
The Coosa Lady Eagles finished 10th of 25 as a team. The Model Lady Devils placed 14th of 25 teams.
Coosa girls:
Sophia Cook - 20:36.33, 3
Neema Patel - 25:41.07, 65
Meadow Rose - 25:58.40, 69
Aayushi Patel - 26:12.82, 74
Shelby Nutter - 26:40.68, 80
Claire Gilreath - 26:58.64, 84
Brinley Wilson - 28:17.94, 107
Model girls:
Jessie Schroeder - 23:33.28, 35
Sydney Sutton - 25:14.40, 55
Allie Calvert - 25:24.24, 58
Bella Peed - 30:32.10, 134
Nora Stone - 32:21.46, 145
Olivia Edwards was the lone female representative from Pepperell High School, completing the 5K course with a time of 25:00.19 for 52nd overall.
The Model boys took home ninth while Pepperell placed 12th of 31 teams.
Model boys:
Simon Schabort - 17:00.62, 6
Eli Moon - 19:36.09, 49
Patrick Clarke - 19:55.21, 57
Owen Fincher - 19:57.78, 59
Thomas Goggans - 20:17.95, 76
Liam Marshall - 20:19.96, 77
Lakin Dancause - 20:54.07, 97
Pepperell boys:
Tom Vincent - 17:59.53, 16
Christian Weatherby - 18:36.85, 27
Luis Esqueda - 21:06.77, 105
Jack Stoicoff - 21:25.35, 115
Conner Arrington - 21:33.05, 121
Shiloh Walker - 22:00.86, 138
Jaxon Beard - 22:16.96, 149