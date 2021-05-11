Several local high-school athletes will be competing in their respective disciplines later this week at the Georgia High School Association (GHSA) Track and Field State Championships Thursday-Saturday, being hosted at three separate locations.
The following is the list of athletes who will be competing for state titles.
Armuchee
Armuchee High School will send 18 student-athletes to Hugh Mills Stadium in Albany for the Class A-Public state championships.
For the Lady Indians, Malone Christen, Desiree Espy, Lindsey Evans, Shelby Green, Marissa Kimple, Kyleigh Powell and Chloe Purdy will compete in the 4x400 Meter Relay Prelims.
Peyton Alford, Christen, Espy, Evans, Green, Kimple, Kyleigh Powell and Purdy are all slated to take part in the 4x800 Meter Relay.
For individual events, Green will also take part in the 800 and 1600 Meter runs, Kimple will race in the 1600 and 3200 Meter runs, Jamison Powell will be at Shot Put and Kyleigh Powell will challenge in the 300 Meter Hurdles.
For the Armuchee boys, Isaac Agan, Matthew Campbell, Landon England, Hayden Fields, Braden Reeder, Jack Rush and Darrell Trejo all go in the 4x800 Meter Relay.
In individual events, Campbell will take part in the 3200 Meter Run, Darren Simonds in Discus Throw, Grant Taylor in Shot Put and Trejo in the 800 Meter Run.
Coosa
Coosa High School is sending a total of seven student-athletes to the Class AA state championships at McEachern High School in Powder Springs.
For the Lady Eagles, Addie Blake will compete in Pole Vault while Sophia Cook goes for first in the 1600 and 3200 Meter runs.
For the Eagles, Johan Alvarez, Ezra Guerrero Brayden Hamilton and Jesse Holcomb are all set to take part in the 4x800 Meter relay.
Hamilton will also compete in the 400 Meter dash and Aaron Davis will put his skills to the test in the Triple Jump.
Darlington
Darlington School is sending 24 student-athletes to McEachern High School in Powder Springs for the Class A-Private state championships.
For the Lady Tigers, Nadirah Atolagbe, Aspen Blankenship, Belle Brooks, Shayleigh Floener, Grace Himes, Jonna Massey, Zoe Rahn and Emmaline Ratledge all compete in the 4x100 Meter Relay Prelims.
Shakeria Anderson, Atolagbe, Blankenship, Brooks, Lauren Childs, Himes, Massey and Ratledge all battle in the 4x400 Meter Relay Prelims.
For Individual events, Blankenship will compete in the Triple Jump, Rahn in Pole Vault, Ratledge in 100 Meter Hurdles and Trinity Zeigler Discus Throw.
For the Darlington boys, Alex Adendrele, Grant Cross, Connor Ellison, Ryan Glass, Link Lignell, Anthony Natarella, Larry Noel and Spencer Rushing prepare for the 4x400 Meter Relay Prelims.
For the 4x800 Meter Relay Prelims, Adendrele, Alexander Austin, Cross, Ellison, Glass, Lignell, Mason McKenzie and Natarella will represent Darlington.
For individual events, Ellison will battle challengers in the Triple Jump, Jackson Floyd and Rushing will prepare for the 110 Meter Hurdles, Glass will compete in the 800 Meter Run, Joey Kight goes in the Discus Throw, Lignell will take part in Pole Vault, and Davis Watson will compete in Discus Throw and Shot Put.
Model
Model High School is sending 24 student-athletes to Powder Springs.
For the Lady Devils, Laura Kate Cole will race in the 800 Meter Run, Ellie Getchell will participate in Pole Vault, Jessie Shroeder takes part in the 3200 Meter Run and Sydney Sutton competes in the 400 Meter Dash.
For the Model boys, Troy Arnold, Adam Von Brehen, Jermaine Cambell, Riley Chapman, Luke Holtzendorf, Daniel Jolly, Lejend Nichols and Richmond Sims will feature in the 4x100 Meter Relay Prelims.
Noah Allmon, Chapman, John Lawing, Zachary Mickler, Eli Moon, Aaron Penny, Nicholas Roberson and Callan Wilbanks all participate in the 4x800 Meter Relay.
In individual events, Arnold and Holtzendorf will also face challengers in the 100 and 200 Meter Dash Prelims.
Jolly will take part in the High Jump and Sims goes in the Long Jump.
Simon Schabort competes in the 800 and 1600 Meter runs while Michael Swiger prepares for Discus Throw and Shot Put.
Hayden Warner will participate in Pole Vault.
Pepperell
Pepperell High School will send 14 student-athletes to McEachern High School.
For the Lady Dragons, Alaina Davis-Maynard, Lillian Hendrix, Lindsey Riddle, Tameeya Rogers, Rhikkie Sapp, Jolie Splendore, Jeyonna Underwood and Bethanee Wiggins will all participate in the 4x100 Meter Relay Prelims.
Samantha Arellano, Briley Cordle, Olivia Edwards, Sophia Grady, Riddle, Rogers, Splendore and Underwood all go in the 4x400 Meter Relay.
Individually, Davis-Maynard will run in the 200 Meter Dash while Riddle will race in the 400 Meter Dash.
For the Dragons, Kaleb Buck will compete in High Jump and Preston Goggans in Shot Put.
Rome
Rome High School will be sending 17 student-athletes to Grisham Stadium in Carrollton for the Class AAAAAA state championships.
For the Lady Wolves, JaZiyah Colts, Mattison Echols, Jah’lia Evans, Enesyice Kennemore, Christionna Maxwell, Mkayla Rodgers and Anniyah Williams will compete in the 4x100 Meter Relay. Evans will also compete in the Triple Jump, 100 Meter Hurdles.
Evans, Kennemore, Emma Lindenmayer, Lucia Loraca, Ashley Morales, Rodgers, Williams and Corinne Zumbrunn will compete in the 4x400 Meter Relay.
Loraca will also take part in the 800 and 1600 Meter runs.
For the Wolves, Cameron Alamia will participate in the 100 and 200 Meter dashes. Connor Johnson will partake in Pole Vault.
Patrick Motes will race in the 1600 and 3200 Meter runs, and Jay Wise will suit up for the Triple Jump.