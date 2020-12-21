Over the weekend, the city of Rome hosted some of Georgia's best football athletes in the eighth annual Georgia Elite Classic. The event brought together top middle and high school football players across the state for a series of all-star games on Sunday, and plenty of local athletes featured at Rome's Barron Stadium.
Sunday featured three back-to-back-to-back games, starting with the seventh vs. eighth grade game.
The high school athletes then took the stage, starting with the upperclassmen junior vs. senior game.
The seniors struck first with a 1-yard touchdown run from Temple's Philip Johnson. The juniors responded in kind with a 21-yard throw from Roswell quarterback Robbie Roper to Walton's Rawson MacNeill, who would snag two TDs in the game, to tie the game 7-7.
On the first play of the second quarter, Carrollton running back Christian Lett gave the seniors a 14-7 edge, but a response came quickly.
Cedartown's CJ Washington, normally a defensive end, carried into the end zone from 2 yards away and, just minutes into the second quarter, the contest was knotted 14-14.
Cherokee junior quarterback AJ Swann found MacNeill for his second score of the day, but Cass' senior kicker Kaleb Speights connected on a 30-yard field goal to end the first half at 21-17.
Defense became a huge premium in the second half as Riverwood senior Jonathan Brown picked off a pass from Swann and rumbled 33 yards the other direction for a score.
At 24-21, the juniors would get the last laugh as Roper located Mount Pisgah Christian's Cole Spence for the game-winning score. The juniors got a stop and ran out the clock for a 28-24 victory.
Rome senior running back EJ Lackey carried the ball seven times for 29 yards, with a long of 13 yards.
Rockmart senior quarterback Javin Whatley rushed eight times for 58 yards, including a long of 30 yards.
Cedartown junior CJ Washington had three carries for 16 yards, including the aforementioned touchdown.
Armuchee's Grant Taylor and Pepperell's Dawson Duncan both made several appearances along the senior offensive line. As a team, the seniors rushed for 154 yards.
The freshman vs. sophomore game featured a much higher-scoring, back-and-forth affair, as many local underclassmen did not waste an opportunity to shine.
Perhaps none was bigger than DJ Rogers, a sophomore from Pepperell High School. The 5-foot-8 listed running back rushed for three touchdowns in his squad's 49-35 victory over the freshmen.
Rogers' touchdowns would be the first, third and fourth sophomore scores.
Rogers was just one of many local undeclassmen student-athletes to see time on the field.
Rome freshman quarterback Reece Fountain shared the field alongside Walton's Jeremy Hecklinski and Cass' Devin Henderson.
Fountain started the game with five straight completions, including a couple to fellow Wolf Martavious Collins, and finished the first half 7-of-8 for 58 yards.
However, in the third quarter, Fountain put up a desperate heave under duress and had his pass picked off. The man on the other end? Rome sophomore Martel Hight.
Fountain would finish 7-of-9 for 58 yards while Collins would record three catches for 44 yards. Hight would finish with one tackle in addition to his interception.
Unity Christian's Eli Thompson, playing as a cornerback, recorded four tackles, including one tackle for a loss, and a broken up pass.
Darlington sophomore Gatlin Hancock appeared on the field for the blue-clad sophomore team.
For the freshmen, Darlington offensive lineman Truitt Hayworth and Rome's DK Daniel each saw several snaps on the field.
Rogers totaled seven carries for 63 yards, second on the sophomore team to South Paulding's Jamarion Wilcox, who netted 124 yards and three touchdowns.
The sophomores outgained the freshmen 389 to 358 yards.
The sophomores at one point led the game 21-7 just over halfway through the second quarter, but two freshmen touchdowns just 44 seconds apart with less than two minutes to play in the first half knotted the game 21-21.
Rogers' final touchdown of the evening, a 14-yard rush, would tie the game in the third quarter at 28 and would start a 28-7 sophomore team run.
The three freshmen quarterbacks utilized combined for 23-of-32 passing for 258 yards. The freshmen team leading rusher was Dougherty's Kam Davis with 79 yards and one touchdown.
South Paulding's Kasen Wiseman was the sophomores' leading passer with 104 yards.