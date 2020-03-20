A 33-year-old Lindale man is charged with burglary in the second degree after he allegedly broke into a person's garage, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Justin Ryan Potts, 33, of Lindale, is charged with burglary after he broke into a person's garage without consent in an attempt to escape apprehension. He is also charged with obstruction of law enforcement officers for running away from them to avoid being arrested.
He remained in the Floyd County Jail on Friday without bond.