Alabama State Parks has instituted advanced cleaning procedures to open zip line courses at several venues.
Two of the zip line adventure courses were open in previous years -- The Screaming Eagle Aerial Zipline at Lake Guntersville State Park and the Zipline Canopy Tour at Wind Creek State Park.
A brand new aerial zipline also has been added at DeSoto State Park near Fort Payne, less than an hour and a half's drive from Rome.
"The elevation of the courses makes the zip line feel more like treetop adventure than an amusement ride. The views of the park combined with the views of Lake Guntersville and Lake Martin are unmatched in the area," the website states.
The parks system has partnered with Screaming Eagle Zip Lines and Aerial Adventures on the "sky trails" offering a bird's eye view of the forest floor and unusual rock formations.
DeSoto State Park has six ziplines that range from 100 to 350 feet in length and seven sky bridges. A spiral staircase tower begins the trek, which rises up to 55 feet in the air.
PRICE: $49.00 ($53.90 after taxes)
LOCATION: Country Store & Information Center-DeSoto State Park, on County Road 89 (Dekalb County)
HOURS: 9:00 AM- 5:00 PM
OPEN: Every day
MINIMUM AGE: 8 years old
MINIMUM WEIGHT: 50 lbs
MAXIMUM WEIGHTS: Girls 250 lbs and under. Guys 285 lbs and under