Montessori School of Rome took time this week to remember May Day celebrations of the past, unfettered by COVID-19 social distancing restrictions.
Parent Mai Lee Payne said in an email that the annual event has long been a day for unity, peace and togetherness, celebrating all cultures and people.
"We celebrate all mothers and caregivers on May Day through singing and offering branches of May (flowers) to each other," she explained.
Shemi Kumar, who owns the school, said it's one of her favorite celebrations of the year. She fondly remembers dancing around the Maypole as a child, with other Montessori friends, and her parents continued the tradition when they established Montessori School of Rome.
"We celebrate Spring, friendship, the Earth, and our love for our mothers on May Day," Kumar said. "Seeing the students stand in front of our school, singing, and dancing and celebrating these cornerstones is the definition of simple gifts."