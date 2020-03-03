Children of pre-K age who aren’t enrolled in Floyd County Schools yet can get signed up to start kindergarten in August on Thursday, March 19, from noon to 6 p.m.
During FCS’ annual Kindergarten Round Up, parents can bring their child to their school of choice where a staff member will screen the child’s readiness skills. While there, parents will receive information about registration — including online registration and required documents.
Children must be 5 years old on or before Sept. 1 to start kindergarten. Students who do not live in the attendance zone for the school will need to complete an Out of District form available at each school. Principals will notify parents of Out of District decisions.
FCS schools with kindergarten classrooms are:
♦ Armuchee Attendance Area — Glenwood Primary;
♦ Coosa Attendance Area — Alto Park Elementary, Cave Spring Elementary, Garden Lakes Elementary;
♦ Model Attendance Area — Johnson Elementary, Model Elementary; and
♦ Pepperell Attendance Area — Pepperell Primary.