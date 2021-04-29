The Rome-Floyd County YMCA has hit a milestone, exceeding 1 million pounds of food donated to people of the community over the last year.
Since 2011, the YMCA has been delivering to locals, partnering with schools and area food banks to get donations to those in need.
Scott McCreless, executive director of the YMCA, has played a large role in establishing the Anti-Hunger Initiatives program and keeping it going throughout the pandemic. According to McCreless, though, it’s not just the YMCA putting forth this effort.
“To be a part of the Y is more than just a place to work out. We have over 60 partners helping serve the community,” he said.
Among these partners are Rome City Schools, Floyd County Schools, Floyd Medical Center, Restoration Rome and other local nonprofit groups.
These efforts have given 159,955 free meals to children and 1,238,177 pounds of food to people in Rome and Floyd County over the last year.
Throughout the year, there are summer programs, pop up markets, after school programs and grab and go meals for children under the age of 18.
To learn more about these programs, visit the YMCA website at YmcaRome.org.