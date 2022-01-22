Sarah MacKinsey Gupta of Rome and Luke Daniel Van Rhoon of Melbourne, Australia were married at noon on Dec. 23, 2021 at the bride’s family home.
The bride is the daughter of Regina Gilbreath and Dr. Nainish Gupta.
The groom is the son of Marty and Rosa Van Rhoon.
Vittoria Callelo, a friend who the bride met while residing in Paris, France, officiated the ceremony in which the bride and groom exchanged self-penned vows. They chose to be married on Dec. 23 to honor the marriage of the bride’s grandparents, Mac and Glenda Gilbreath, who would have celebrated their 60th anniversary on the wedding date.
The bridesmaids included Josie Cole, Anna Cadle, Cassandra Conrad, and Corey Rogers.
The best man was Mat Van Rhoon.
The bride wore a golden lehenga with a red jeweled dupatta. The groom wore a blue velvet tailored jacket and black slacks.
The couple included a German tradition in which they sawed through a log together using a hand saw to represent overcoming their first obstacle as a married couple. Following the ceremony the wedding party raised a celebratory glass of aged single-malt whiskey from the Scottish Highlands and enjoyed a quaint brunch before the wedding reception.
The wedding reception was held later that afternoon. The red-velvet wedding cake was made by the bride’s grandmother and topped by a bride and groom tyrannosaurus rex adorned with a top hat and veil. The cake was cut using a custom sabre. The reception ended with a sparkler send-off and the couple drove away into the night.