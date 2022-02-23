Over at Kingfisher Art Co., residents have the chance to view a variety of paintings, collages and sculptures created by local Black artists.
The “We Been Here” art exhibit was curated by Xaivier Ringer, her mother Rosemary Ringer and Amanda Banks to showcase artists from around Rome and Georgia.
“My mother actually proposed the exhibit to the gallery owners,” said Xaivier Banks, one of the directors of last year’s community mural project at the Rome-Floyd YMCA.
“I started working on it and, as I was sharing, someone I worked on the mural with at Berry said they were interested and wanted to help. That person was Amanda Banks,” Ringer said.
Together, the two began contacting artists from the Rome-Floyd County area, as well as around Georgia, to see if they would be interested in participating in the exhibit.
When trying to think of a name, Ringer said they focused on phrases including the word “here,” to emphasize that Black people have always had a presence in art and culture.
“We wanted to give the feeling that Black art and Black artists are of note, and have been of note historically. We’ve pushed the button on art and we’ve created the art for a long time, but we haven’t always gotten the recognition,” Ringer said. “But we’re aware. We’ve been here. We know that we’re great artists and creators, even though we haven’t gotten the accolades.”
The opening night of the exhibit on Feb. 17 drew well over 50 people.
Now, the curators are hosting a Last Celebration on Saturday night, from 6 to 8 p.m., with a sensory musical performance by Siana Alisse.
The exhibit is on display through March 2 at Kingfisher Art Co., 7 E. Second Ave. The gallery is open from noon to 6 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and on Wednesdays from 5-8 p.m.