Voter registration and free masks available Saturday at Westminster Presbyterian Church

The recently formed WE MATTER group will be at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1941 Shorter Avenue, from 4-6 p.m. this Saturday, Aug. 22 to help anyone who needs to register to vote in the upcoming November election.
All required forms for registration will be provided along with information and assistance. WE MATTER recently held an event in memory of two young women murdered in Rome and is dedicated to racial justice, but its Saturday gathering is solely to help unregistered voters in Rome and Floyd County.
Anyone needing to register is encouraged to show up and get registered for the Nov. 3 national election.
In addition to the opportunity to register, participants will be able to pick up free cloth masks for themselves and their family. As the COVID-19 pandemic has dragged on, members of the Westminster Presbyterian Mission Team has stayed busy providing well-made reusable cloth masks.
Fourteen people have cut, sewn, assembled and distributed about 1000 masks per month for anyone who has needed them. Masks have been provided to shut-ins, children and staff at local schools, the Exchange Club’s Family Resource Center, YMCA staff and children, the Salvation Army, homeless shelters, the Hospitality House, Floyd and Redmond hospitals, Heyman Hospice, several nursing homes, low income housing projects, and many others.
The masks are made possible by generous donations of time and money by Westminster Presbyterian members. There is no charge for the masks.
“Masks are freely given to express our love for God and our desire for our neighbors’ safety and protection. Additionally, our team has been blessed by doing this worthwhile project for the glory of God and the safety of His people,” said Barbara Elliott, the Elder in charge of Westminster Missions. “For many it has been the project that has kept us gainfully occupied, not worrying, and in fact it gives us comfort during this long intense period of isolation.”