State Rep. Katie Dempsey, R-Rome, will participate in a virtual recovery town hall meeting sponsored by the Georgia Council on Substance Abuse.
The Zoom meeting is scheduled from 6-7 p.m. Thursday and is open to the public. The meeting ID is 695 949 293.
Dempsey chairs the House Appropriations subcommittee on human resources, which covers the state's social service agencies.
“I want to encourage Georgians to please join me as I partner with the Georgia Council on Substance Abuse for this very important discussion,” she said in a Wednesday release. “Addiction is prevalent in our state, but, ‘Recovery is Real,’ and it is achievable for anyone suffering from this terrible disease.”
The virtual town hall will address addiction and recovery in Georgia, and participants will have the opportunity to ask panelists questions.
Other panelists are Neil Campbell, executive director of Georgia Council on Substance Abuse; Catherine Lovvorn, executive director of Living Proof Recovery in Rome; Keri Siebrasse, MARR Addiction Treatment Centers; and Robin Williamson Elliott and Laurie Fugitt, Georgia Overdose Prevention.
This virtual town hall meeting is one of several Georgia Council on Substance Abuse events happening during “National Recovery Month 2020,” which is commonly recognized each September.