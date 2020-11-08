Floyd County Superior Court Clerk Barbara Penson is reminding veterans of all military branches of service that they can record their DD-214 discharge document at the courthouse.
Penson said it's a free service that many veterans don't know about.
"If there comes a time you need a certified copy, then we will be able to provide one for you," she said in a release.
Although some veterans may have recorded their DD-214 in their home town or another county, Penson said, anyone living in Floyd County should do it locally as well. It will eliminate the need to send away for the document in the future.
"This is a free service to all our veterans that my office is delighted to offer. You paid it forward for all of us. Thank you," she said.
Veterans may bring their DD-214 for recording at any time in the Clerk of Superior Court offices, Suite 101 of the Judicial Building, 3 Government Plaza.