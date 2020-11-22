The Chief Vann House will be decked out for a Moravian Christmas in December, and visitors to the 19th century plantation can arrange for guided tours.
The Chatsworth historic site is about an hour from Rome, up Ga. 53.
In the year 1800, the Moravian missionaries set up the first Christian mission and school to the Cherokee Nation in their newly purchased plantation. Museum volunteers and staff re-create the early celebrations with fresh greenery, lit candles, quiet music, advent wreaths, nativity scenes and written scriptures that were once gifted to the Cherokee students of the missionaries.
Visitors to the historic site can also browse the museum, tour the antique log cabins in the Cherokee Farmstead exhibit and walk the 1-mile nature trail to the historic God’s Acre Moravian Cemetery.
The two-story log cabin housing the Vann Kitchen and Workhouse exhibit is expected to be closed until sometime in January for a full exterior restoration. The project includes new cedar roofing shingles, windowsills, faux chinking and log beams to replace rotten ones.
The restoration is organized by the Department of Natural Resources with funding assistance from Friends of the Vann House, an auxiliary of the Whitfield-Murray Historic Society.
The museum’s winter schedule will begin Dec. 3. Tours are available Thursday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., starting every half hour. To accommodate social distancing, there will be a maximum of six people per tour.
The museum and Vann House will be closed Sunday through Wednesday. Call for details, 706-695-2598.