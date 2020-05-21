This Saturday, Unity Baptist Church will be hosting a Preaching and Singing Jubilee to help benefit 20-year-old Brylee Dover, who was seriously injured recently in a car wreck.
Dover is being treated at Erlanger East Hospital in Chattanooga, Tennessee, after being seriously injured in the wreck on Wax Road two weeks ago. Her parents are staying in a motel near the hospital, but can't visit her due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"She's just a young girl who's got her whole life to look ahead to and tragedy struck," Dover's cousin Shane Dover said.
While the young woman is conscious and off a ventilator, medical staff had to put in a feeding tube for her and she went through a six hour surgery on Monday. Her injuries include a severed carotid artery, broken face bones, brain swelling, neck injuries and brain trauma, according to her cousin.
The benefit will raise money to go towards her medical bills and help pay for her parents' motel room as they wait for her to be transferred to the Shepherd Center in Atlanta.
Dover's cousin asks everyone to remain six feet apart while attending the benefit, which will have singing performances by The Lamberts, Butch Reeves and Marion Leroy.
Hamburger and hotdog plates will be available for $5 each and will come with individual condiment packets.
The Preaching and Singing Jubilee will take place on Saturday at 5 p.m. at Unity Baptist Church at 2361 Pleasant Valley Road, Silver Creek. For more information contact Shane Dover at 706-767-7765, Sammy Shiflett at 706-676-7231 or Betty Proctor at 706-844-8628. Dover asks people to bring their own chairs.