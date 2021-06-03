Tyson Foods is providing YMCA $50,000 to support hunger relief in Rome and Floyd County, the company announced Wednesday.
This grant aims to support YMCA's efforts with community partners -- including Action Ministries Rome for home deliveries and Floyd County Child Nutrition's monthly pop-up market -- to ensure that every family in Floyd County has access to nutritious food.
In the past year the Rome YMCA has delivered over 1,238,177 pounds of food.
“We are incredibly grateful to Tyson for their generosity to support the YMCA in providing the quantity and quality of fresh fruits and vegetables, protein, dairy and shelf stable food that our community needs to be healthy,” said Scott McCreless, executive director of YMCA of Rome & Floyd County. “At the Y, our promise to our community, is to create the scaffolding to advance wellbeing for all, and an investment in nutritious foods significantly improves our community’s health and wellbeing.”
The grant is a part of a national $1.5 million program by Tyson Foods that has provided 26 grants to hunger relief organizations that support 38 Tyson plant communities in 15 states.
The investments represent approximately four million pounds of food or the equivalent of 16 million servings of protein that will be distributed to address food insecurity.
“Feeding America projects that 42 million people (1 in 8), including 13 million children (1 in 6), may experience food insecurity in 2021,” said Garrett Dolan, senior manager, corporate social responsibility, Tyson Foods. “At Tyson, we’re honored to do our part to reduce food insecurity in the communities around the country that our team members live and work.”
The grants were awarded in response to requests for proposals by food banks and hunger relief organizations seeking to improve the efficiency of their operations or provide support for urgent feeding programs.