Trinity United Methodist Church will host a service Sunday on Oct. 31 from 1 to 3 pm. This event is a service event for the church’s neighbors who are struggling financially, hungry for a meal, homeless, in need of resources for food, etc. to find resources and to let us know how members and staff can serve their community better.
Rev. Nanci Hicks, pastor-in-charge at Trinity, said that their hope for Oct. 31 is to offer people of any age opportunity for a haircut, as well as food, prayer and fellowship. They also hope to offer information from some of Rome’s homeless resources.
The worship band will provide music.
All events will be held outside and masks, which are required, will be provided to those who do not have them. Attendees will receive a mesh bag with coupons, contact information for helpful resources as well as personal hygiene items.
“Trinity UMC has been known for its love and support of its neighbors for almost 150 years,” Hicks said. “We are learning what it means to be in service as our congregation and our community navigates this season of pandemic and uncertainty. Our hope is to truly begin to connect with our neighbors and discover basic need support we can offer.”
If people know of someone who would benefit from this gathering, the church welcomes them to bring the person to the event.
More information will be available soon at the church’s website at www.trinityrome.com or by calling the church office at 706-291-0033. As staff attendance in the office is limited due to Covid, please dial 0 to speak with the church secretary if your party is not available when you call. Messages will be returned as quickly as possible.
Trinity is located at 606 Turner McCall Blvd., next to Sherold Salmon Auto Superstore.