While the holiday season pushes forward with the hustle and bustle of shopping and parties, some people often search for something more laid back, more introspective, more connected and less harried. They often find something just like that at the holidays in church.
Trinity United Methodist Church hosts several events in the coming days to help its family and neighbors settle into Christmas.
This Sunday, Dec. 11, the Trinity UMC Chancel Choir presents its annual Christmas Lessons and Carols at 11 a.m. in its sanctuary on Turner McCall. The entire service is devoted to the sounds of the season through song and scripture.
An added twist this year is that immediately after the service, people will gather in Mobley Hall, which is the church’s fellowship hall, for a covered dish lunch. People are invited to bring side dish and dessert to share with family, friends and guests, and the church will be providing the main dishes.
There is no charge for this event, and all who want to attend are welcome, said Rev. Nanci Hicks, Trinity UMC’s pastor.
After lunch many people will remain at the church to pack food boxes that will go to church’s neighbors by way of the Salvation Army.
On Dec. 21, the community is invited to attend Trinity’s Blue Christmas Service at 6 p.m. Also known as the Longest Night Service (because this day of the year has the longest time of darkness), this service is an annual tradition for people who are having a hard time mentally, emotionally and/or spiritually during this time of the year.
“The service is designed to give voice to the ways in which some of us struggle with sadness or grief, for any reason, during this season that many call the ‘most wonderful time of the year,’” Hicks said.
An order of service that mixes words and song, in an acknowledgment of people’s sadness.
“Ritual is a good way to order thoughts and feelings that may seem out of control,” Hicks said. “There will be appropriate music, time for individual prayer, a candle lighting service to honor the memory of a loved one or to commemorate any other kind of loss.”
The Live Nativity also makes a return to Trinity this year Dec. 22-24 from 6 to 8 p.m. Romans often gather on the sidewalk on Turner McCall in front of the church to see Mary and Joseph watching over the newborn Christ child in the manger.
Church members will be serving hot chocolate and candy canes for those who come to see the Nativity, and the sanctuary will be open during the same time for people who want to come in and pray or have a time of spiritual quiet.
There are two services for Christmas Eve. One service is from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. in the Trinity parking lot. The traditional candlelight service will be in the sanctuary at 6 p.m.
“Christmas Eve at Trinity is always special as we seek to offer authentic ways for people to invite Christ into our lives,” Hicks said. “I am excited this year for our continued candlelight service and for our new parking lot event that we hope will offer a way for people from our community to come together.” This parking lot event is a first for the church for Christmas Eve.
“Our hope is to offer time for families and friends in our community to savor and celebrate moments together in a relaxed setting that creates memories and meaning in new ways,” Hicks said.
The event is “come as you are.” There will be music, a fire pit, s’mores and coats and personal care products for those who may need them.
And on Christmas morning, at 10:30 p.m., in lieu of a traditional service, people are invited to attend a “potluck” Christmas breakfast in the fellowship hall. This is a casual event that mixes the breaking of bread together at mealtime with scripture, Christmas carols and prayer. No matter the person’s age, social status, financial status, background, ethnicity, etc., all are welcome to join at Trinity to experience the spirit of Christmas with his or her neighbors, and each event will be a place to say hello to old friends and also make some new ones.