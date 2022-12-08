Trinity UMC live nativity brings the day that made Christmas back to life

The star of Bethlehem shines overhead at the live Nativity scene at Trinity United Methodist Church. It leads the wise men to Jesus’ birthplace, where they worship him and offer him gifts.

 John Bailey
