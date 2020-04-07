Trinity United Methodist Church will ring its historic bell every morning and evening at 7:14 for the duration of the coronavirus pandemic.
Trinity joins pastors, leaders, churches and individuals from around the globe who are coming together with one heart, one voice and one prayer as part of Unite714, which unites these groups and people in the same prayer during church services. Many Christians also are praying the same prayer at 7:14 a.m. and 7:14 p.m.
The prayer, for anyone who wants to participate, is posted on the Unite714 website – www.unite714.com/weekly-prayer. A unique prayer is posted each week.
“God promises in 2 Chronicles 7:14, that when we humble ourselves, unite in prayer and seek his face, he will hear us, he will speak to us, he will forgive us and he will heal our lands,” said Robin Holt, Trinity United Methodist member who is helping to spearhead the effort in her church. “We are uniting together across denominations, networks, national an ethic lines. Let’s gather with one heartbeat to unite and focus our eyes on God, seek his help and healing and believe for an awakening in every nation.”
A member of Trinity will ring the church bell twice daily to remind Rome and Floyd County that the church is here in support of each community member through prayer and assistance with physical needs. It also serves as a call to prayer for those who can hear it.