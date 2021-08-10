TRED Rome Floyd Inc., a trail advocacy nonprofit organization, has launched its annual fundraising campaign, dubbed I LOVE Trails.
TRED’s goal is to raise $75,000 for its 2022 operating budget. Of that amount, an anonymous donor has already committed to more than $10,000.
"Monies raised from the campaign will support TRED’s mission of continued trail improvement, maintenance, expansion of existing trails and programming, such as the ongoing popular Walk and Talk Series," a press release stated.
Construction on TRED’s flagship project, the Redmond Trail, will begin late summer. Once completed, it will add a crucial 0.25 miles of new trail to form the first continuous loop in the Heritage Riverways Trail Network connecting the Avenue A/Levee Trail to the Mount Berry Trail.
“Trails create vibrant and healthy communities and we are fortunate in Rome and Floyd County to have outdoor spaces available for everyone to enjoy," Executive Director Julie Smith said. "TRED's annual campaign is an invitation for all residents, businesses, and visitors who enjoy and utilize trails to partner with us financially to continue increasing our trail mileage and improving its amenities.”
TRED was formed in 2012 and was a leading advocate with both the city and county governments for two successful SPLOST trail projects, the recently completed Mount Berry Trail and the planned Lindale Trail.
Members also designed and built trails at Jackson and Blossom hills and the GE Trails at Garrard Park, urban paths that have added to recreation opportunities for residents and visitors.
The organization's strategic goals are to:
* connect the Heritage Riverways Trail network to Rome’s four higher education institutions;
* connect Floyd County to the Silver Comet Trail;
* enhance the trail user experience;
* raise awareness of trails and their economic and health benefits; and
* create a better community for residents and visitors.
To donate to the I LOVE Trails campaign, visit: GiveButter.com/TrailsTransport.