Rome's trails advocacy group TRED will host a walk Saturday to observe National Trails Day, at the relatively new GE Trails at Garrard Park off Redmond Circle in West Rome.
The 1.2 mile walk will take participants on a loop of the acreage just east of the old GE plant on a trail named for Bob and Peggy Moore.
Most of that trial is on old road beds that meander across the property. Six other trails at the GE complex, primarily for mountain bikers, but certainly accessible to walkers as well, were developed under the guidance of Billy Nicholson, one of TRED's top trail designers.
Nicholson, who has also worked on the Simms Mountain Trail, trails at the Rocky Mountain Public Fishing Area and Jackson Hill said the first thing he tries to do when asked to help design a new trial is get a feel for the topography of the proposed area.
"We walk or crawl through the area with a machete and use flags or surveying tape (to layout the trail)," Nicholson said. "We usually try to do it as a team. Logan Boss and I started out and went through there trying to take advantage of any berm or elevation change to twist or go around trees that are nice to look at."
"Usually the site dictates the kind of trail that it will be," Nicholson said. "At GE were confined to 60 acres so we really packed those trails in there."
A number of man-made features were added to the six interior trails, including close to a dozen bridges. In fact, the different trials are so close to one another, making it virtually impossible to get lost, that they frequently converge to use the same bridge. Each one is at least four feet wide.
Steve Kight, another TRED trail builder said the fact that so much of the area was low lying was probably the greatest challenge to the design of the trails.
Naturally downed timber in the area was also cut up and used to build features over wet areas. There are several places throughout the 60-acre tract that can hold water in the event of heavy or frequent rain.
GE donated a total of 123 acres to the city in October 2015 after years of talks following the closure of the plant. The city almost immediately brought in TRED to help with the layout of trails which were seen as an easy amenity to the area.
"We worked through the summer (of 2016) and then we realized we were really going to have to do more more work to make it usable," Kight said. "It was good to work alongside Billy Nicholson and pick his brain."
Saturdays walk will be the first time Rome and Floyd County have officially observed the American Hiking Society National Trails Day. The walk will begin a little after 9 a.m. There is plenty of parking and no fee to participate, however, a donation of any variety to TRED will get hikers a chance to win one of several door prizes.