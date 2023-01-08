Trail focused: Rome, Floyd County hire trails director

Participants in a New Year’s Day first hike climb trails that encircle Jackson Hill near downtown Rome. The trail complex just above the Rome Civic Center has approximately 5 to 6 miles of trails altogether.
Julie Smith (right), former TRED executive director, was hired last week as the trails planner for the Rome Floyd Planning Department. In her new role she will coordinate the development of trail projects and serve as the main contact for the ECO Greenway network.
Hikers in a New Year’s Day hike at Jackson hill walk over a stone bridge, one of many features along the trails near the Rome Civic Center.
A group comprised of locals and several people from nearby counties gather for a New Year's Day hike at Jackson Hill.
Rome and Floyd County signaled their interest in the continued expansion of the local trail system this past week by bringing on former TRED director Julie Smith as the transportation and trails planner for the Rome Floyd Planning Department.
TRED is a local nonprofit created to boost trails for recreation and economic development.
In her new role, Smith will be responsible for coordinating the planning, design and development of trail projects for Rome and Floyd County and will also serve as the main contact for the newly rebranded ECO Greenway network.
According to Smith, her initial focus will be updating the existing trails system with the ECO Greenway branding and signage for trailheads; putting signs at kiosks with trail maps and etiquette; adding regulatory signs, including stop and yield signs; and placing mile markers.
The ECO Greenway is Rome’s popular paved, multi-purpose trail system that runs along the riverfront and through historic Downtown Rome. It connects dining and shopping to area attractions and parks on the Etowah, Coosa and Oostanaula rivers.
The City of Rome and Floyd County have plans already underway to expand the greenway to connect to AdventHealth Stadium, which would complete the loop to Veterans Memorial Highway and back to the heart of the city.
The urban wilderness trails at Marshall Forest, Jackson Hill and the GE Trails are not considered part of the ECO Greenway, which is primarily paved. These off-road wilderness trails have existing signage that fits with their landscape, Smith said, being made of wood and a little rougher than the ECO Greenway signage.
Smith said that Garden Lake’s Lake Conasauga will also be getting new signage and amenities, which will also fall under TRED’s and the City of Rome’s trail network.
Another item on her to-do list is looking into a possible connection to Georgia Highlands College and Paris Lake via a spur line north of Floyd Industrial Park. A SPLOST-funded project in the form of a trail connecting Cave Spring Street to Lindale is currently being worked on by the county.
Smith said she will continue to serve on the TRED board in a communications and marketing role.