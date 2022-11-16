Registration for Rome's Toys for Tots program continues for two more weeks, but the toy delivery operations are starting to ramp up.
"Last year we helped 935 families and over 3,500 children," said Linda Hatcher the TFT coordinator. "We're already seeing maybe a 30% increase over last year, and we have two weeks of registrations to go."
The Greater Rome Toys for Tots programs is for kids up to the age of 12 in Floyd, Chattooga and Polk counties who would not otherwise be receiving toys.
Toys are distributed on Saturday, Dec. 17, at the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds. Families will be given specific times in advance to pick up their toys.
"Linda started buying toys on December 26th of last year," said long-time volunteer Joyce Gaston. "Today we're getting the operations center set-up and beginning the sorting process."
They purchase toys all year, as well as solicit toy donations using community drop boxes, primarily at local schools. Santa Claus will be picking up the community boxes at St. Mary's, West End and East Central elementary schools on Dec. 1.
They will also be picking up toys at Armuchee High School during a wrestling match at 5:30 p.m. Armuchee will be hosting Cartersville and Rockmart.
Over 14,000 toys were distributed with a core team of about 20 volunteers, with about 50 more people volunteering for a few days at a time.
"We are a well-oiled machine at this time, and Linda is the general," Gaston said.
Online registration is available for Floyd County residents only, at Rome-Ga.ToysForTots.org. Rockmart residents can register at the city police station, 770-684-2727; Cedartown residents can register at Community Share, 678-901-3434; and Chattooga County residents can register with Christie Williams, 706-859-1140.
Toys for Tots organizers also are asking for volunteers who are interested in becoming a toy drop site, assisting with storage or transportation of toys, working the warehouse or even helping with meals. You can volunteer online at rome-ga.toysfortots.org or email TFT at this address: rome.ga@toysfortots.org.
Monetary donations are being accepted through the website and new, unwrapped toys, books and stocking stuffers may be dropped off in Rome at 2 Chics and A Deal, 1804 Redmond Circle, between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m.
Registration is open until Dec. 30, Dec. 13 is the last collection from the drop-off sites and toys are distributed Dec. 17 at the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds.