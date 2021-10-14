From the origins of the Green Lady ghost to the eerie Appalachian folklore of the Southern Highlanders, Oak Hill’s Haunted History Tours will take guests through Berry College’s main and mountain campuses to uncover the truth of Berry’s haunted past.
Public tours will be on Sundays, Oct. 24 and 31. There are four tours each night -- at 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m., and 10 p.m. They will last an hour and a half and are limited to 15 people. Tickets cost $10 for adults and $5 for students. Tours are recommended for ages 10 and older.
Guests will meet Oak Hill staff at the parking lot next to the Memorial College Chapel on Berry’s main campus. The experience is a guided walking tour along uneven pathways and through wooded trails.
To participate in the entire tour, guests will drive their own vehicles between sites. Oak Hill recommends that guests dress warm, wear comfortable shoes, and bring a flashlight.
Tickets must be reserved in advance at berry.ticketspice.com/oak-hills-haunted-history-tours.
The Haunted History Tours are subject to cancellation due to weather conditions. Oak Hill & The Martha Berry Museum follows Berry College’s guidelines for responding to the pandemic. All guests, regardless of vaccination status, are required to wear masks during the tours.
For more information contact the museum at 706-368-6789 or oakhill@berry.edu and visit Berry.edu/oakhill. Oak Hill & The Martha Berry Museum, part of Berry College, is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.