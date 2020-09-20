The Chattanooga Zoo is selling a limited number of tickets for its annual Halloween spooktacular, Boo in the Zoo.
A tradition that marks the beginning of fall with seasonal activities for all ages, the event is scheduled for 4 to 8 p.m. on Oct. 16, 17, 23 and 24. A scavenger hunt, costume contest, animal enrichment and trick or treat stations are among the offerings.
To allow for proper social distancing, this year’s Boo in the Zoo activities have been adjusted as needed. They will follow all COVID-19 safety guidelines set forth by the Zoo, the City of Chattanooga, and the Hamilton County Health Department.
The number of nightly attendees will be limited, requiring online ticket purchases with timed entries.
"While we hate to limit the tickets this year, we are excited to be able to safely start offering our zoo events again," said Dardanelle Long, zoo president and CEO, in a release. "If you want to catch this fall favorite, we suggest you buy your tickets as soon as possible!"
The zoo, at 301 Holzclaw Ave., is about an hour and 15 minutes' drive from Rome up Interstate 75. Tickets are $15 per person, with children ages 2 and under admitted free.
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit chattzoo.org.