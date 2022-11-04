This weekend’s outlook is packed with fall weather and lots of activities to choose from across the region.
Chili Fest and car show
The 2022 Chili Fest will take place at Ridge Ferry Park on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.
The event drew over 600 attendees last year, and will feature 14 teams competing for a first place prize of almost $500. Second and third place prizes will also be awarded.
There will also be over 50 arts and crafts vendors and food trucks on site.
At the same time, on the other side of Ridge Ferry Park by the Coca-Cola band shell, will be a car show benefiting Georgia’s Special Olympics and Challenger Sports.
Entry fee will be $25 per car, and only the first 100 cars will be allowed to register as there’s a space limitation.
Chili Fest attendees will be charged $5/car for parking, and $5 for a bracelet that will allow fans to sample all the chilis and vote for the best.
Each bracelet will have three tabs that will be torn off and used to vote for your favorite chili. The team with the most tabs wins.
CoosaCon
CoosaCon returns this Saturday to the Thornton Center in Armuchee from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
CoosaCon is a convention for fans of comics, anime, cosplay and gaming. Over 600 people attended last year, and they are expecting even more this year.
“Our pre-registration suggests we’ll have 20% more attendees than last year,” said CoosaCon Chairman George Kalnay. “The cosplay event was very well attended, with over 75 contestants dressed as their favorite characters.”
CoosaCon tickets are $15 now, and are online at coosacon.com.
Rome Underground Tours
The annual Rome Underground Tours will take place Saturday, giving attendees a chance to look deep into the belly of Rome’s history.
In 1886 a flood ravaged Rome. And according to local lore, the waters rose high enough for a steamboat to travel down Broad Street.
The city didn’t have enough money to build a levee, so they spent $3,000 and reportedly raised the street. This left large basements with windows facing what was Broad Street, but are now deep below the pavement.
Participants will tour below the following buildings: Broad and Fifth (the Forrest Place building), Rome Area History Center, Blue Sky Outfitters and John Henry’s Grill.
On the walking tour, people will be brought down into each building and guides will provide historical information and anecdotes about each building’s history.
Tours start at 9 a.m. and the last tour will start at 4:20 p.m. Tickets are $25 per person, and all proceeds will support the Sexual Assault Center of Northwest Georgia.
Tickets are available online at: www.givebuttercom/undergroundrome.
Summerville Renaissance Festival
The Summerville Renaissance Festival will be held Saturday in Dowdy Park in Summerville, starting at 11 a.m. and wrapping up at 5 p.m.
“Queen Anne Boleyn” will commence the festival with an official welcome, rain or shine, to all attendant royalty, fairies and pirates. Renaissance performers from Georgia, Tennessee, Alabama, and North Carolina will be in attendance to delight festival goers with a magical experience at different stage areas.
All attendees are encouraged to wear costumes to add more fun and excitement to the experience. All ages are expected to be delighted and amazed throughout the day, while enjoying live entertainment, shopping, art, games, and a feast billed as fit for a king.
Special interactive children’s experiences will also be offered. These ticketed activities include a Princess Ceremony with The Queen, Tea and fun time with Fairy Grandmother, and a Knighting Ceremony with the King.
Traditional Renaissance festival foods, such as turkey legs, jerky and meat on a stick will be plentiful, as well as other tasty foods to tempt the taste buds of those attending.
Admission to the event is free, but tickets to the special interactive children’s activities are $10 per child. Tickets may be purchased in advance at the Summerville Main Street office or on site at the Summerville Main Street booth.
Organizers said space is limited for the kids experiences so it’s best to purchase early.