Theta Omicron Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. recently celebrated its 113th Founders Day via Zoom Virtual Platform.
The chapter encompasses Floyd, Bartow, Polk, and Carroll counties which includes more than 70 members. The mistress of ceremony was Sherri Garrett. Invocation was given by Annette Toler, chaplain.
President Yvonne Prater extended the welcome and occasion. A slide presentation was viewed by highlighting the Alpha Kappa Alpha Founders, and through the years “Our Place in AKA History” was presented by Ruby Morgan, historian. Portia Ellis covered the sorority’s journey. A praise and dance performance was given by two of the Cotillion participants, Kirstan Gibson and McKaya Huggins.
Shanell Butler, celebrating 25 years in the sorority, was honored as the “2021 Silver Star.” Butler resides in Powder Springs, and currently serves as the financial secretary for the sorority. Since reactivating with Theta Omicron Omega Chapter, Butler has served as parliamentarian, membership chair, chapter hostess, social courtesies chairman and was recently selected as 2019 Soror of the Year.
Tonya Vann was selected by the sorority members as Soror of the Year for 2021.
Tonya resides in Fayetteville and is employed as an educational diagnostician with Fulton County Schools. Tonya was initiated into Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., Theta Omicron Omega Chapter. She currently serves as the corresponding secretary and has served on the Sisterly Relations Committee as the previous co-chairman and current chairman. Tonya also served on the “Building your Economic Legacy” Standards and Retreat Committees. A musical selection was followed by Mickey Jones, Peachtree Road Race vocalist and closing remarks were given by Mrs. Yvonne Prater.
The Founders’ Day Committee Members were Portia Ellis, co-chairman, Claudia Freeman, co-chairman, Tabitha Blair, Mary Ann Callins, Paula Cobb, Satoya Hartfield, Chemisha Jones, Kristy Lee and Jazmin Thomas.