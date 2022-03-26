Gordon County has a rich agricultural history, an industry that continues to be a vital economic factor even today.
Officially opening its doors in January, the Blackstock Southern Heritage Agricultural Museum, 266 Lance Road, looks to preserve pieces of that history.
The idea of Cheryl and Bobby Blackstock, the museum began taking shape back in 2010, and the current building was constructed in 2016.
Now both retired, the Blackstocks wanted to bring more visitors to the area and offer local history education to Gordon County residents as well.
“We’ve always enjoyed traveling,” Cheryl said, adding that her and Bobby got the idea for a museum while organizing trips for seniors at Antioch Baptist Church over the years. “Tourism is a win-win.”
The couple aims to not only showcase local history, but to also help remind folks where their food comes from, and plans to welcome all types of groups to their facility.
“We welcome educational programs for all ages — including dementia and Alzheimer’s facilities — motor coach and church tour groups and assisted living,” Cheryl Blackstock said. “It’s basically for anybody who likes history of any kind.”
With over a century’s worth of items on display, a good portion of the tools are from Bobby’s side of the family, received when his parents passed away in 2012. The property the museum sits on is from Cheryl’s side of the family.
The museum building now sits not far from where Cheryl’s mother Vernell Phipps Moreland was born — though the house is no longer there.
The 80-by-40-foot building showcases items mostly from between 1900 and 2000.
“There’s something for everybody,” Bobby said.
Outside the museum building is a display of various farm implements, including a couple of fully restored pieces.
A nonprofit 501(c)(3), the museum offers annual memberships at the rate of $50 per person, with all donations going to the completion of the museum itself.
With plenty of parking for buses and cars, the Blackstocks hope to begin welcoming visitors soon, and will host an open house at the property on April 5.
For more information contact Bobby or Cheryl by calling 706-537-1371 or 706-581-2124, or by email at cmblackstock260@gmail.com.