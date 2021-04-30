Thad Rush honored for 50 years of service to Coosa River Soil and Water Conservation District

Thad Rush was recently honored for his 50 years of service as a district supervisor for the Coosa River Soil and Water Conservation District. He was presented a plaque and service pin by the Georgia Association of Conservation Districts at the District meeting held in Calhoun on April 27
Rush is a graduate of Model High School and attended North Georgia College. He is a veteran of the United States Army. Upon completing his military service, he had one desire and that was to farm. He currently has a poultry operation and a registered angus herd in Rome. He was appointed as a Supervisor representing Floyd County on the Coosa River Soil and Water Conservation District in 1971.
Thad believes in the importance of soil and water conservation on his farm and has worked with the USDA-Natural Resources Conservation Service office in Rome to plan and develop conservation practices that help protect and conserve natural resources. Practices include stack houses and energy upgrades to his poultry farm, and herbaceous weed control, cross fencing for rotational grazing and heavy use areas on his cattle operation.
“GACD congratulates Mr. Rush on this outstanding achievement and thanks him for his half-century of service as a conservation leader and ambassador,” said Mark Masters, president of GACD. “His conservation story is inspiring and certainly worthy of this honor and recognition.”
Rush is a previous board member for Floyd County Farm Bureau and also served on the Rome- Floyd Planning Commission. Thad and his wife Nancy reside in Rome and have three children and eight grandchildren. He is a member of Rush Chapel United Methodist Church.
The Coosa River Soil and Water Conservation District is a unit of state government that manages and directs natural resource management programs in Bartow, Chattooga, Dade, Floyd, Gordon, Paulding, Polk, and Walker Counties. The District works with farmers, landowners, homeowners, and with other governmental entities to educate and actively promote programs and practices that support the conservation, and use and development of, soil, water, and related resources. More information can be found at www.gacd.us/coosariver .