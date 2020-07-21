The 9th Annual Jim Bishop Memorial Tee Off Against Child Abuse golf tournament is set for Sept. 2 at the Stonebridge Golf Club.
Sponsored by Heritage Auto Group, all proceeds benefit the Family Resource Center and their child abuse prevention programs.
“Golfing is a good way to gather and support a great cause," Ben Levy, the event chair, said in a press release. "We will incorporate some additional safety features this year to help keep everyone as safe as possible."
Levy said support is especially needed this year as the Family Resource Center is dealing with COVID-19 impacts as well. So far 15 teams have already signed ip.
Tina Bartleson, executive director of the Family Resource Center, said the need for in-home services is increasing.
“Families are under a great deal of stress and some feel very isolated. Through our Exchange Parent Aide program, we bring support and information to families who need it most -- and we help keep children safe.”
Registration for the Four-Man Scramble includes a donuts and coffee breakfast as well as lunch and carts. Teams can register at www.frcrome.org or email tina@exchangeclubfrc.org for more information.
Individuals who do not golf but still want to support local child abuse prevention efforts can also participate by sponsoring a hole for $150 or making a general contribution. All of the funds stay in the Rome and Floyd County community.