Summer might be a fun time for swimming and playing in the sun, but it isn't as fun a time for the pets in your life, especially dogs.
According to veterinarian Dr. Jeremy Deaton, dogs have a higher body temperature than humans, usually around 101 degrees. This makes them more susceptible to overheating and heat strokes in summer weather.
Deaton and Public Animal Welfare Services Rescue Coordinator Rebecca Pollak advises pet owners not to leave their dog or any pet in a hot vehicle during the summer, especially truck beds.
"We have seen animals who have paw pads with burns on them from being in a hot truck bed," Pollak said.
A dog could also overheat in a backyard if they don't have the proper care and treatment. The rescue coordinator recommends making sure the dog has some kind of shade to lay under to cool down, as well as fresh water. Pollak also advises putting ice cubes in the water to keep it nice and cool throughout the day.
According to Deaton, dogs can easily get overheated in bodies of water, such as creeks and pools as well. Signs of overheating and heat stroke in dogs include excess panting, heavy salivating and vomiting.
Deaton advises pet owners to get the dog into a cool environment and offer the dog water.
"The big thing is not to try to cool the dog too rapidly. That's something that a veterinarian or emergency clinic should be doing," he said.
An example of cooling the dog down rapidly includes putting ice packs on it. Instead, the veterinarian recommends wrapping the dog in a cool wet towel, specifically placing it on the back of the neck.
Pollak also mentioned that some pet owners might consider putting sunscreen on dogs who have light colored fur or exposed skin.
"This might sound silly, but there are a lot of breeds, such as bulldogs or white furred dogs, that can actually get sunburned," Pollak said.
Pet friendly sunscreen can be found in pet stores or online and is recommended to be used for beach time or going on long walks.
Dogs with pushed in snouts, such as English Bulldogs, Pugs, Boston Terriers, etc. are also more vulnerable to the heat due to their breathing problems, according to Pollak.
Other than heat, Pollak advises pet owners to be cautious of the increase of ticks, fleas and mosquitoes in the summertime. Mosquitoes can carry heart worm, which can be fatal to dogs if left untreated.
"I would definitely recommend making sure that your pet is up to date on their heartworm preventative," she said.
This next week will see some hot and sunny weather around Northwest Georgia. According to the National Weather Service website, it will be sunny skies throughout the week, with temperatures getting as high as 91 degrees on Wednesday.