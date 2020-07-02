Independence Day usually consists of grilling burgers and hotdogs, playing in sprinklers and watching fireworks at the end of the night. However, it's important to know how to safely celebrate with these activities.
Since the coronavirus pandemic has prevented many places from having fireworks events, many people may look at doing their own fireworks show at home. Georgia's Red Cross advises people to keep water on hand when launching fireworks and to wear eye protection when lighting them. Fireworks should also not be discharged over houses or structures.
It's also advised to never relight a dud and only launch one at a time. For storage, keep fireworks in a cool, dry place away from pets and small children.
Rome-Floyd Fire Marshal Mary Catherine Chewning encourages people to be alert and watchful of wind and weather conditions when setting off fireworks.
Chewning also cautions people to be mindful of neighbors with PTSD and those with animals, small and large, that are terrified of fireworks.
According to the Georgia Red Cross, grilling fires spark over 10,000 home fires on average each year in the United States.
When using any kind of outdoor grill, make sure to always supervise it and keep it away from the house or anything that could catch fire.
If you grill with coals, don't put lighter fluid on the coals after they've already ignited.
With the weather expected to reach 90 degrees on Saturday, many people might find themselves at a lake or public swimming area. The Red Cross advises people to not wear cloth masks in the water. It could become difficult to breathe if the cloth gets wet.
To help prevent the spread of coronavirus, be sure to not share goggles, snorkels or nose clips while swimming.
Social distancing guidelines should still be enforced on the holiday. If you go to a public event, wear a face mask and make sure to stay six feet apart from other people.