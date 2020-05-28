Parishioners of St. Mary’s Catholic Church are getting an opportunity to have in-person Mass and other events for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted religious services across the nation.
The church’s leadership are moving forward with a plan to hold drive-in Masses beginning this weekend at St. Mary’s Catholic School, including the chance to receive Holy Communion.
Vigil Mass will be Saturday at 4 p.m. in English and 5:30 p.m. in Spanish. High Mass will be Sunday at 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. in English and 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. in Spanish. Each Mass will be available on the church’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/smcrome, so people can either watch them online at home or through a phone or tablet in their vehicles.
The only time parishioners are asked to leave their vehicles is for Communion. St. Mary’s requires people to wear face masks and use hand sanitizer before coming forward and following social distancing of six feet per family group or individual.
With the school’s parking lot able to hold 70 vehicles, Father Rafael Carballo posted on Facebook that they would have the potential to accommodate 100-250 parishioners per Mass.
“For these Masses, safety, prudence and patience, you will also have to wear your face masks, especially at the time of Communion,” he said.
Deacon Stuart Neslin said their unique situation pre-COVID-19 included holding five masses on Sundays in the span of six-and-a-half hours.
“If we went by our usual time schedule, we would be hard pressed to sanitize the door knobs on the front doors before the next group arrived at the church,” Neslin said. “I think every clergyman and minister I know has struggled with this, us a little more because of the size of our parish.”
Once recently-installed Atlanta Archbishop Gregory J. Hartmayer announced that parishes could resume in-person worship services earlier this month, St. Mary’s put together an ad hoc committee made up of church leadership and parishioners to come up with a plan specific for the church.
Among those on the committee are medical professionals and John Quinlivan, CEO of Redmond Regional Medical Center.
“They really endorsed the father’s idea of drive-in mass,” Neslin said. “It’s not perfect, but it’s a step in the right direction and buys us some time to study the situation further and see what we can do to try and adjust more to this new normal.”
With daily and Sunday Masses being livestreamed online, the church offered drive-thru Communion for the first time earlier this week where parishioners drove up to the front of St. Mary’s School and received the holy host without getting out of their vehicle.
“Like a lot of places, we’re hoping be able to resume regular Mass in the church in July, but there’s still a lot of work to be done before we make that decision,” Neslin said, adding that he doesn’t see them abandoning online services
It’s not everyone’s cup of tea, and we recognize that,” he said. “We’re hopeful that this is going to give people a certain comfort level and we’re confident people will comply with staying in their vehicles except for Communion.”