Specially Gifted Foundation's Spring in the Valley family festival has been rescheduled for May 15 after cofounder Macey Price saw that there is a strong chance for thunderstorms Saturday.
Nevertheless, she was able to make sure all of the vendors and performers can still make it to the May 15 event at Coosa Valley Fairgrounds.
The nonprofit started back in January 2020 to serve families in the Northwest Georgia community, as well as the entire state of Georgia, that have children with special needs and disabilities.
"We gift items anywhere from $3,000 to $5,000 and gifts range from medical equipment, therapy services denied by insurance, as well as playgrounds and pools for aqua-therapy," Price said.
They also help pay for medical bills for any family struggling. Price explained that what helps set them apart from other foundations is that they don't have any financial requirements for the families.
"We also look at the families as a whole, not just the child, but the siblings and parents as well," Price said.
They hosted a benefit fashion show at the Desoto Theatre last November, but next month will be their first spring family festival.
"We actually hope we can make this an annual thing," Price said.
All of the ticket proceeds will go to the organization so they can keep helping families in need.
Price described the event as having something for everyone in the family, such as a petting zoo, live music, business vendors, food trucks and inflatable bouncy houses for the kids.
"We have worked with the fire marshal and public health department to make sure we're following all of the COVID-19 procedures and guidelines for the state of Georgia," Price said.
Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children up to 12. Children aged three and under get in for free.
You can find the link to purchase tickets on their website, speciallygifted.org, and Facebook page.