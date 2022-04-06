The Shorter University choirs will present a hymn festival titled “Lost in Wonder, Love and Praise” at First Presbyterian Rome on Saturday at 4 p.m.
The event will feature the Shorter Chorus, Shorter Chorale and professional brass quintet. The event is open to the public at no charge.
“After a busy spring of touring, the Shorter Choirs are coming together with the Music and Worship Leadership students to present a festival of hymns for our campus community and the Northwest Georgia region,” said Aaron Rice, Director of Choral Activities and Coordinator of Music and Worship Leadership Studies at Shorter University.
“I am excited to collaborate with an outstanding brass quintet from around our area and Arie Motschman, organist, to fill the sanctuary with majestic hymns of the faith. These sacred texts and time-honored melodies are just as pertinent today as they have been for generations. I look forward to hearing the congregation join their voices with ours becoming Lost in Wonder, Love, and Praise.”
The title for the hymn festival is taken from the last phase of John Wesley’s “Love Divine, All Loves Excelling.”
“The verses of this hymn serve as the structure for the service, giving direction for the chosen hymns. This culminating phrase is a fitting expression of our musical devotion in scripture, prayer, and sacred song,” Rice added.