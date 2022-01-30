Shorter University’s Edith Lester Harbin Department of Music will host a guest recital Monday titled "Around the World with 30 Fingers."
The performance will be held at 7:30 p.m. in Brookes Chapel on Shorter’s Rome campus. The event is open to the public at no charge.
The performance will include music from different countries including Armenia, Russia, Korea, and many more. The recital is being performed by pianists Joanna Kim, Sanhie Lee, and Miya Suen.
Joanna Kim has an active concert career as a soloist and chamber musician in multiple countries.
Kim began her piano career at age 4. She studied music at St. Scholastica’s College, West Virginia University, and the University of Georgia. She received her master’s and doctoral degrees from UGA, majoring in Piano Performance and minoring in Vocal Performance & Collaborative Musical Art. She is the associate chair of the music department at the University of North Georgia.
Sanghie Lee is an accomplished pianist and active chamber musician, who has won many awards for her talents.
She began her piano career at the age of 5 in South Korea, where she studied at Yewon School & Seoul Arts High School and at Yonsei University. She moved to the United States to further her studies at the Jacobs School of Music of Indiana University. She went on to the College-Conservatory of Music of University of Cincinnati and earned her DMA and Artist Diploma. Lee is a piano faculty and collaborative pianist at the University of North Georgia.
Miya Suen is an awarded pianist who began her music career in Hong Kong at age 10 and was accepted to study at the Music School of Tianjin at 12.
She went on to study at the Rimsky-Korsakov Conservatory in Saint Petersburg, Russia, where she completed her master’s degree in 2012. She then earned her Artist Diploma from the Schwob School of Music at Columbus State University in 2016. Suen is currently working as a collaborative pianist at University of North Georgia.