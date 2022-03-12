On Sunday Second Avenue Baptist Church will have an installation service for its new pastor on its 115th anniversary.
Rev. Jacob Roberts is the new senior pastor of Second Avenue Baptist Church. Roberts was born and raised in West Palm Beach, Florida, and moved to Georgia when he became associate pastor at First Baptist Church of Eatonton.
According to church member Peter McConkey, Roberts was picked to be the senior pastor of Second Avenue after the the church went through over 100 resumes of candidates. To get a new pastor in a Baptist church, the church must select and vote on candidates. When the board heard Roberts’ sermon, they voted on whether he should be the new pastor the same day. The vote was 120 yes and one no.
Roberts will be the the 19th pastor at Second Avenue Baptist, and will be installed on the 115th anniversary of the church.
He said that being installed on the anniversary, “is pretty amazing.”
The previous Second Avenue preacher was installed from 2003 to 2020. Roberts said he is awe struck with, “a place of faith that cultivates relationships that make people want to stay.”
”This service will be one of the most significant in the long 115 year history of SABC. The last such service was in 2003,” McConkey stated.
One of Roberts first goals as senior pastor is to learn the community.
“Each community is different,” he said. Roberts feels that his past experiences of being involved in previous communities will help him connect to the Rome community. “I treat (community) like family,” he said.
He also wants to connect with the community beyond the church and plans to do that by joining local organizations. He is currently club president of the Kiwanis Civil Club and hopes to join something similar in Rome.
Roberts installation service will be held Sunday March 20 at 11 a.m. at Second Avenue Baptist Church.