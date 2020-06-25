Following a decision of its board of directors, Schnauzerfest Rome 2020 will be postponed until Oct. 22-24, 2021.
“The rising number of COVID-19 cases have led us to seriously consider whether or not the event should take place,” CEO Hugh Tyner said. “We know it is a disappointing decision but we must think of the overall safety of our patrons.”
The event brought around 1200 dog lovers from all over the country to Rome last year and included a parade down Broad Street followed by several events at the Forum River Center. Event organizers are concerned large crowds of people from different states could provide a breeding ground for the virus.
“I know we all want things to get back to normal. I want that as much as anyone,” said Tyner. “However for now it's best we hold off until it is safer to gather and celebrate our dogs.”